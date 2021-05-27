White House Denies U.S. Pushing for Open Border; Trudeau Says "Eager" to Reopen

There are lots of rumblings about an opening of the U.S.-Canada border, and the talk is coming from both Canada and the U.S. A published report in Washington state on Thursday quoted unnamed U.S. Border Patrol sources as saying the U.S. would open its border with Canada on June 22. But a White House spokesperson said the U.S. hasn’t made any decision about how or when to reopen the border with Canada, and denied that American patience with the border closure is wearing thin.