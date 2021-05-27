Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

White House Denies U.S. Pushing for Open Border; Trudeau Says "Eager" to Reopen

TravelPulse
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of rumblings about an opening of the U.S.-Canada border, and the talk is coming from both Canada and the U.S. A published report in Washington state on Thursday quoted unnamed U.S. Border Patrol sources as saying the U.S. would open its border with Canada on June 22. But a White House spokesperson said the U.S. hasn’t made any decision about how or when to reopen the border with Canada, and denied that American patience with the border closure is wearing thin.

ca.travelpulse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Border#U S#Canada#U S Border Patrol#American#Canadian Press#Canadians#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Politics101 WIXX

Canada PM Trudeau nominates first judge of color to sit on Supreme Court

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday made history by nominating the first judge of color to sit on the country’s Supreme Court, which has only ever had white justices in its 146-year existence. Mahmud Jamal, who has been a judge on Ontario’s court of appeal since...
Immigrationallpointbulletin.com

U.S./Canada border closed for 453 days and still no "official" word on reopening

“I’d be shocked if the border doesn’t open on June 22. Shocked.” Those were the words of Blaine immigration attorney Len Saunders when asked June 15 for an update on the border. Saunders was the source of the May 25 story in the All Point Bulletin that broke the news nationwide that the U.S. was preparing to open the border on June 22 on a unilateral basis, if necessary.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Representative Brian Higgins on push to reopen Canadian border

Democratic Representative Brian Higgins of New York is calling on both U.S. and Canadian officials to come to an agreement on reopening the northern border. Non-essential travel between the two neighboring countries has been restricted since March 2020. Higgins joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss his proposal.
Texas StatePosted by
Newsweek

Trump Should Pay $560K For Border Visit Debt: Texas Judge

When former President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border later this month, he should bring along $560,000 to pay off an outstanding debt, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego said Trump owes the city of El Paso that amount for his last trip there during his re-election...
POTUSPOLITICO

White House allies push back on inflation narrative

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Money will not publish on Friday June 18. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Monday June 21. Please continue to follow Pro Financial Services. Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PoliticsThe Daily World

Editorial: Reopen the U.S.-Canada border

Gov. Jay Inslee wants the U.S.-Canada border to reopen soon. The two nations should grant his wish. Inslee put his request in a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He urged them to work with their Canadian counterparts “to find innovative ways to reopen the border consistent with public health guidance.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Homeland Security chief says U.S.-Mexico border not open

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday the U.S. southern border is not open to irregular migration, adding the Biden administration is developing "lawful pathways" aimed at slowing the flow of people at the border. The Homeland Security secretary's remarks during a...
POTUSWashington Times

White House denies report Vatican nixed papal Mass with Biden

The White House denied Tuesday a report saying that the Vatican scuttled an early plan for President Biden to attend Mass and receive communion from Pope Francis as part of the president’s current European trip. A White House official flatly contradicted a Monday report from the Catholic News Agency that...
LifestyleBuffalo News

Experts say Canadian politics stands in the way of border reopening

WASHINGTON – The Canadian tourism industry may be on the verge of collapse, but that's not enough to prompt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to open the border to visitors from the U.S. anytime soon. And it's all because there are political reasons for him to keep it largely closed. That...
Foreign Policyfoxbangor.com

Pingree, Golden push for US-Canada border reopening

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden are calling on the Department of Homeland Security to safely reopen the border with Canada. On Thursday, they joined with a group of congressional members from other New England states who say improving vaccinations on both sides of the border will make it possible.
WorldObserver-Dispatch

When will the U.S.-Canada border reopen? There's some reason for hope

The 15-month closure of the border between the United States and Canada could soon come to an end, though officials from both countries have yet to commit to anything publicly. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Tuesday that the country's climbing vaccination rate will allow for easing of COVID-19 restrictions...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Trudeau urged by US, Canada businesses to open border this month

Business groups are calling on the Canadian and US governments to relax border restrictions for vaccinated travelers this month, increasing pressure on Justin Trudeau to act swiftly. Chambers of commerce on both sides of the border, along with other groups, want travelers who’ve been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to be...
ImmigrationFronteras Desk

After Meetings With VP Harris, Mexico Says Border Reopening Will Be Gradual

Mexico’s foreign minister announced Wednesday that travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border could begin gradually easing in the coming weeks. The step forward comes after Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Mexico this week. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says travel restrictions between the two countries implemented last March because of...