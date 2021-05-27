Cancel
Charities

Charitable Organization Registration

ks.gov
 22 days ago

The Kansas Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act, K.S.A. 17-1759 et seq., requires charitable organizations, as defined in. 17-1760, to register with the Attorney General's office prior to soliciting. Fund raisers and solicitors working for the charitable organization must register. Charitable registration forms are available below. For more information please contact...

ag.ks.gov
Advocacy
Politics
Society
Charities
HomelessPhotofocus

Sigma announces charitable giving campaign Focused on the Flight 2021

Sigma has announced Focused on the Flight 2021, a charitable giving campaign in partnership with 24 of the company’s retail partners. Through June 30, 2021, 5% of retail sales will go toward four charities. These charities were selected for their ongoing commitment to aiding communities most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Charitieskbgrp.com

Deducting Noncash Charitable Contributions

As the year comes to a close, it is a good idea to review what is required to support a deduction for noncash charitable contributions that you may have made during the year or plan to give in the next few weeks. Here are a few key points:. When a...
CharitiesCharlotte Stories

Charitable Funding May Decline in 2021 & What Charity Organizations Can do About it

Israeli charities like Yad Ezra. Although it has been amazing to see communities around the globe come together and support their local and regional causes throughout the pandemic since the first quarter of 2020, it has also been noticed by charity runners to see the impact of the prolonged global crisis on the ability of people to continue with giving charity.
Charitable giving hits record

Charitable giving hits record

Galvanized by the racial justice protests and the coronavirus pandemic, charitable giving in the United States reached a record $471 billion in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday that offers a comprehensive look at American philanthropy. The Giving USA report says Americans gave more to charity last year than...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Manchester approves creation of social service fund for charitable cause

MANCHESTER — Aldermen here unanimously approved on Monday night the establishment of a “social service” fund in which residents may contribute to charitable cause, such as helping residents afford home improvements or supporting veterans. Creation of the fund was urged by various residents. The city has sometimes used annual Community...
Income TaxGazette

Charitable giving can blend well with financial goals

Last week, I discussed how there are life stages or cycles to charitable giving that tie to the financial life cycles. The article also discussed how charitably inclined folks in the early accumulation stage of their financial lives can begin putting their philanthropy into practice. People in their 40s into...
Charitiescharlottemagazine.com

How Charlotteans can make a charitable impact in their community

Josephine* believes in the power of nature to improve lives. So, when she began exploring ways to align her charitable giving with this passion, she reached out to Foundation For The Carolinas for advice. She learned about community foundations and how a donor advised fund would be an ideal vehicle to manage her philanthropy.
CharitiesParkersburg News & Sentinel

Highmark establishes charitable fund to improve health of West Virginians

PARKERSBURG–Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia will be providing charitable funds to help improve the health of the people in West Virginia. An announcement was made Tuesday regarding the formation of the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health with an $18 million investment from the company by Gov. Jim Justice, Del. Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, Highmark President Jim Fawcett and other Highmark officials.
CharitiesClick2Houston.com

Charitable giving in the U.S. reaches all-time high in 2020

Galvanized by the racial justice protests and the coronavirus pandemic, charitable giving in the United States reached a record $471 billion in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday that offers a comprehensive look at American philanthropy. The Giving USA report says Americans gave more to charity last year than...
CharitiesGazette

Charitable options for those in financial independence stage

People who are in the financial independence stage of their financial lives — able to cover their expenses without income from a job — have some charitable options available in addition to those open to people in the accumulation stages of their financial lives. Many people in financial independence are...
Charitiesqgiv.com

Giving USA 2021 Report: Charitable Giving Trends

Looking for more in-depth analysis of the Giving USA data and how COVID-19 has changed giving? Register for our free webinar on Tuesday, July 13 from 1pm – 2pm ET!. For over 60 years, Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy in America, has provided comprehensive charitable giving data that are relied on by donors, fundraisers, and nonprofit leaders. The research in the annual report estimates all giving to charitable organizations across the United States. Giving USA is a public outreach initiative of Giving USA Foundation and is researched and written by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Giving USA Foundation, established in 1985 by The Giving Institute, endeavors to advance philanthropy through research and education.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Franklin daycare raises over $8K for Davis House, other charitable causes

Primrose School of Cool Springs recently hosted a Spring Fling event, which raised over $8,300 for local and national nonprofits. Last month, the daycare center invited its students and their families to participate in an outdoor carnival-themed event, where they played games, rode ponies and won prizes. In May, every...
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Family Access Network Receives Grant from Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation

Family Access Network (FAN) received $3,000 from Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation to support FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School in Bend. Bear Creek has a high proportion of low-income students, with 59 percent receiving free or reduced-price meals; Latinx students, whose families have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, make up 43 percent of the student population. This grant will be incredibly impactful for FAN’s services at Bear Creek.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Youth Guidance receives TD Charitable Foundation grant

Vero Beach, FL (June 3, 2021) … The TD Charitable Foundation recently awarded Youth Guidance Mentoring Academy a grant for $5,000. These funds enabled Youth Guidance to continue its all-day Learning Center throughout the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The Learning Center provided children in need with virtual school...
Charitable Luxury Fashion Initiatives

Charitable Luxury Fashion Initiatives

Canadian company LXR specializes in vintage luxury handbags and most recently, it works in collaboration with LGBT Youthline to celebrate Pride Month. From June 1st until June 10th, 5% of all purchases made online will be directed to the charitable organization. LXR also launched its Give-Back campaign -- pledging to donate a part of their revenue aid to causes that are close to their heart.