Konami has officially launched the free-to-play game Super Bomberman R Online outside of Google Stadia. The game is now available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. If you don’t know what it is, imagine classic Bomberman and make it so you’re playing against 64 other people in a battle-royale game. There are a variety of characters you can play as and if you buy the optional Premium Pass you get even cooler characters with abilities like Alucard from Castlevania and Raiden from Metal Gear Solid. Konami was kind enough to supply me with a copy of the Premium Pass for PC.