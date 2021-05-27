Brass OTF Keychain Knife

On a prime location with a view of a manicured community park, in a finished section of Watersound Origins, this home has it all: 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 10' ceilings, 8' doors, approx. 2200 square feet, all on one level, 2 car garage, mature landscaping and a large fenced backyard. Shiplap and detailed millwork, open floor plan with large bedrooms, screened-in back porch with views of the park, large garage with recessed space for a workbench, refrigerator/freezer, plus room for plenty of storage this house features hardwood floors, open concept kitchen and living room, 3'' tapered Plantation Shutters, Crown molding, and Shiplap. Located in Watersound Origins Phase I with all mature landscaping and no construction nearby and a beautiful park view from the idyllic back porch/back yardOther features include: Frameless glass shower surround, Travertine tile in bathrooms, Closet builtins, GE Cafe appliances, Rheem tankless water heater, Recessed lighting and much more. Set up for everyday living with plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces, this is the perfect home to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Watersound Origins homeowners are able to access the fitness center and seasonally heated community pool, basketball court, pickleball court as well as dock access at neighboring Lake Powell with canoes and kayaks available. Watersound Origins offers plenty of options for the nature and beach lovers alike! Spend your days kayaking, paddle boarding, biking, running, or walking along the Watersound trail. Located a short distance from Scenic Highway 30A there are beach accesses, endless dining, event, and local shopping options and attractions. Watersound Origins also connects to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park via a 5-mile long trail.