Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

May 27: Manoah's Stellar Debut And Yankees Split Doubleheader

By Writers Bloc
Sportsnet.ca
 30 days ago

Sho Alli and Josh Goldberg break down the Blue Jays doubleheader against the Yankees with a 2-0 win in Alek Manoah's MLB debut (0:25) followed up by a 5-3 loss to New York (36:20). Kevin Barker (2:33) stops by to discuss Manoah's performance, building his confidence after his first win and striking out New York's big bats, and what he's seeing from Marcus Semien so far this year. Ben Wagner discuss how Bo Bichette can improve from being a good player to a great player, team's trust in A.J. Cole out of the bullpen and his takeaways from Manoah's first game in the majors (42:44). Plus we hear Alek Manoah's and Robbie Ray's post-game comments.

podcast.sportsnet.ca
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Kevin Barker
Person
Bo Bichette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Blue Jays#Rogers Sports Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBMLB

Stellar Nola, Phils 'go after' Yankees in sweep

Entering the weekend with a chance to reclaim a .500 record for the first time since May 20, the Phillies received an impressive outing from starter Aaron Nola on Sunday afternoon to sweep the two-game series against the Yankees. Nola was efficient to start the game, needing just eight pitches...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees may look completely different with MLB’s cheating crackdown: Sherman

The Yankees needed a reset, and the Commissioner’s Office is offering one. By changing enforcement standards on sticky substances with the season already in progress, MLB is providing a forum for offenses to improve. Simply, since word came out of the June 3 ownership meetings that the league was about to institute greater scrutiny and penalties on this matter, spin rate is down sport-wide and scoring is up.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat against lefty

Gardner isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals. Gardner will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games with left-hander Danny Duffy starting for Kansas City on Wednesday. Aaron Judge will shift to center field while Clint Frazier starts in right field.
MLBfloridanewstimes.com

The Yankees defeated the Royals by winning a walk-off home run with Luke Voit’s RBI single

It was a frustration and struggle of 3 hours and 39 minutes, followed by a complete victory of 20 seconds. Luke Voit’s long single left one point for Tyler Wade in the second to ninth innings as the Yankees won 6-5 at Yankee Stadium and survived the last two innings of the turbulence with the Royals. .. Gary Sanchez previously homed Greg Holland in the innings to score a goal. It was the sixth goodbye game of the season.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Keller scheduled to start for Royals at Yankees

Kansas City Royals (33-39, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (39-34, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -187, Royals +161; over/under is...
MLBarcamax.com

Yankees hit hard by Red Sox; reliever Zack Britton leaves game with leg injury

BOSTON — Add injury to insult. Not only did the Yankees lose to the Red Sox, 5-3, Friday night, they may have also lost one of the key pieces they were counting on heading down the stretch. Zack Britton, making just his fifth appearance of the season, left the game after throwing only 11 pitches, with an apparent leg injury.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Red Sox, streaking Martinez set for matchup with Yankees

New York Yankees (40-34, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-31, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (5-4, 4.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +112, Yankees -130;...
MLBgranthshala.com

Ex-Yankee Jacoby Ellsbury appears at Fenway to honor Dustin Pedroia

BOSTON – To honor one of their all-time greats, the Red Sox brought in an all-time awesome Yankees takeover. Jacoby Ellsbury, wearing a Red Sox jersey, joined his Boston teammates Mike Lovell and Tim Wakefield as well as all-time Bosox greats Pedro Martinez and Luis Tient to salute Dustin Pedroia, who barely spent 2018 and 2019. He formally retired earlier this year after playing. Not last year at all.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Yankees Series Preview

The Yankees still are not where most expected them to be around the halfway point of the season, but they are getting closer and very much hanging around the race. Up. Things are still not perfect in Yankee land, but they are making their way back up the standing with wins in their last three series, including one against the Athletics and a sweep of the Blue Jays. Overall, New York has won seven of their last nine games.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Zack Britton not all the way back

Zack Britton had not pitched in nearly a week heading into Wednesday after manager Aaron Boone said the left-handed reliever experienced soreness that led the Yankees to stay away from him Sunday. Britton, who had elbow surgery during spring training after battling COVID-19 during the offseason, is still building up...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman throws temper tantrum after imploding

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman didn’t agree with manager Aaron Boone’s decision to intentionally walk Carlos Santana to load the bases in the ninth inning Wednesday night, and he let everyone watching know about it. After blowing the save in the Yankees’ come-from-behind, 6-5 win over the Royals at the Stadium,...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting versus southpaw

Gardner is out of the lineup Friday against the Red Sox. Gardner finds himself on the bench for the second straight game with Boston sending out lefty Martin Perez. Aaron Judge will move to center field while Clint Frazier starts in right.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Red Sox 5: Close, but no cigar

One of the criticisms from a fan’s perspective of this team is that they haven’t just lost more games than we’d all like; they’ve been boring. Tonight, at least, was not boring — a close and tense contest decided largely by two ineffective starting pitchers — and the Yankees once again failing to break a game open. In the end, the Red Sox won their fourth straight over the Yankees to start this year, winning the series opener, 5-3.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Yankees await verdict on Zack Britton's hamstring

After suffering a tough loss at Fenway on Friday night, the Yankees will now wait to see if they also suffered a tough loss on the mound. Zack Britton, not far removed from his return from elbow surgery, had to leave the game on Friday after grabbing at his hamstring and quickly limped off the field, struggling to make his way down the dugout steps and into the visitors clubhouse.
MLBFOX Sports

Eovaldi expected to start for the Red Sox against the Yankees

LINE: Red Sox -115, Yankees -101; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. The Red Sox are 19-10 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .256 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .320.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ latest injury updates: Clarke Schmidt, Luis Severino, Corey Kluber

BOSTON — Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided injury updates for several player before Friday’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. Clarke Schmidt, RHP. Injury: Right common flexor tendon strain. Latest:...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Grading Boston Red Sox’s winter additions: the good (Garrett Whitlock, Hunter Renfroe), the bad (Kiké Hernández) and the ugly (Danny Santana) | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

BOSTON -- Wednesday marks the official midway point of the 2021 regular season, which means there’s enough baseball behind us to be able to make some judgments without being charged with using too small of a sample size. For the Red Sox, that means it’s now fair to judge their off-season additions and say -- with some certainty -- whether chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was right to bring in certain players.