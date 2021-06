NEW YORK — Weill Cornell Medicine on Thursday announced a $1.5 billion research initiative to advance medicine through the use of new technologies and biomedical approaches. The campaign, called We're Changing Medicine, has already received commitments totaling $750 million from key donors, Weill Cornell said. The money will be used for a range of purposes including the creation of a precision medicine program that will use genomics, data science, and other technologies to evaluate the individual drivers of disease. Investments in regenerative medicine and cellular therapeutics research, meanwhile, will help accelerate the discovery of new treatments.