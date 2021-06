After one of the most successful freshman seasons the NCAA has ever seen, Texas A&M super freshman Athing Mu capped off her first collegiate year with not one, but two NCAA records. The freshly-minted 19-year-old ran 49.57 to win the 400 metres at Hayward Field on Saturday to break her own collegiate record, only to return to the track to anchor the women’s 4x400m, splitting an incredible 48.85 to lead her team to victory and an NCAA record of 3:22.34.