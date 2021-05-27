Cancel
Mashpee, MA

Check It Out at Mashpee Public Library - May 28, 2021

 19 days ago

The library will reopen for expanded services and hours on Tuesday, June 1. Beginning June 1, our initial reopening hours will be:. We will expand services and resume a six-day schedule, including Saturday hours, in the coming weeks. Patrons who are unable to wear a mask due to medical conditions are encouraged to visit us during the first hour of service each day: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 AM to 11 AM and Tuesday, Thursday noon to 1 PM.

