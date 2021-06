American Legion Holds Memorial Day Service in Snoqualmie

A Memorial Day service will be held on May 31, 11 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 38625 River St. in Snoqualmie. Learn more about services throughout the Snoqualmie Valley. The American Legion Renton-Pickering Post 79 will be placing flags at Veteran gravesites for three cemeteries in the Snoqualmie Valley. Veterans and volunteers will meet on May 29, 9 a.m., at Fall City Cemetery. If you’d like to volunteer please RSVP.