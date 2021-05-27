Public Works Project Honored for Environmental Best Practices

The organization honored the facility for its innovative design, cost savings, and environmental best practices. Two goals for this city project included increasing the operational reliability of the solids handling system and reducing solids handling costs. Some of the improvements included: a new solids handling system; new aerobic digesters and aeration system; new operations building and control center; and new odor control systems. To date, the city has saved approximately $400,000 in operating costs due to the improvements completed as part of this project.