The County of Humboldt will again use an upcoming holiday to provide vital training for employees on subjects like the Americans with Disabilities Act, ethics, discrimination and sexual harassment among other topics. On Monday, Oct. 11, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, county offices will be closed to the public as staff participates in this virtual training. This is the sixth straight year of the mandatory training day as county offices will resume normal business hours the following day on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Law enforcement, emergency operations, including the ongoing COVID-19 response, and other critical services will not be affected by this closure.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO