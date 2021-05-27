What it's like to fly in a next-generation lightweight helicopter
In a sleepy old market town in England, something big has happened. After 13 years of intensive research and architectural design, a team of aerospace engineers have invented the next-generation style of private helicopters. Named the HX50, the futuristic helicopter is designed to offer a luxurious and exhilarating flight – all thanks to Hill Helicopters’ smart fusion of the latest technology from the aerospace and nuclear industries.www.boatinternational.com