What it's like to fly in a next-generation lightweight helicopter

With its almost endless customization options and sleek design, the Cake Ösa is one of our favorite electric motorcycles. When it comes to custom shops capable of taking your bike to the next level, you won’t find better than Hookie Co. The two of them coming together for a new bike was sure to be a success, but the Hookie Co. x Cake Ösa+ Ant Custom Electric Motorcycle is even better than we imagined. Ant uses the clean and efficient base of the Cake bike and upgrades it with Hookie touches like a custom fairing, vegan seat upholstery, dual-LED taillight, 14″ knobby Bridgestone tires, handle grips, saddlebags, and an overall aesthetic that’s far more menacing. Ant doesn’t sacrifice any of the original bike’s customization options or performance, so you can still adjust the bike as you see fit. The Hookie Co. x Cake Ösa+ Ant is available both as a full bike or as an upgrade kit from Hookie.