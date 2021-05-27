Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lawrence livestreams Tri-M induction ceremony

By Jeff Bessen
Herald Community Newspapers
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA livestream of this year’s Lawrence Tri-M (Modern Music Masters) Honor Society induction ceremony included members from the 2019-’20 and 2020-’21 class as last year’s ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019-’20 inductees are: William Benitez, Matthew Blanco, Andrew Carpio, Stephanie Castagna, Rahul Dhoundiyal, Commenesha Groover, Ana...

www.liherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#German#Tri M#District Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
News Break
Music
Related
Saint Bernard Parish, LAthestbernardvoice.com

Sports Hall of Fame holds 25th Anniversary Induction Ceremony

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame was founded in June of 1992, when a group of childhood friends met at Par 3 Restaurant for an organizational meeting. The charter members were Roy Cortes, Earl Laigast, Dr. Bryan Frichter and Ronnie Kornick Sr. The loss of their childhood baseball coach, Samuel “Sammy” Frichter Sr. sparked the idea. With the birth of the Sports Hall would come expenses. A sponsor was needed. Nick Trist, president of Peoples Bank of St. Bernard, said, “Where do I sign and how much do you need.” In 1995 the first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was conducted at the St. Bernard Cultural Center. The first two inductees, Norris Weese, NFL quarterback with the Denver Broncos and Jerry Pellegrini, “The Boxing Barber”, #3 in the world welterweight, set the bar high and gave the organization instant recognition The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame continues to have a clear mission. To recognize athletes, sports personalities and coaches who have made their mark in St. Bernard Parish or were residents of the parish and made their mark elsewhere. And to never allow these honorees to be forgotten. Over the past 24 years the SBSHOF has inducted 60 parish athletes into the hall. The Sports Hall of Fame has recognized 55 amateur athletes and awarded 28 individuals for their humanitarian and coaching contributions to St. Bernard Parish athletics. The Hall of Fame has donated over $175,000 dollars to the Athletic Departments of the St. Bernard Parish Schools, Recreation Department Ballparks, Special Olympics, the League of Angels and other sports programs.
High Schoolegcsd.org

Watch: National Honor Society Induction Ceremony – June 10 at 7 p.m.

Columbia High School is hosting its National Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Thursday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. This event will recognize 110 seniors who have met or exceeded various criteria including scholarship, leadership, academics and service. Tonight’s celebration will be the culmination of the National Honor Society members’ activities for their senior year.
Wilton, CThamlethub.com

Wilton High School Class of 2021 Gradation Ceremony Livestreamed Today

The 63rd annual Wilton High School Graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 takes place today, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be live-streamed and you can watch it here. "I am grateful to the following individuals who joined me...
Bethlehem, PAmoraviansports.com

2021 Moravian Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Set for October 8 in Johnston Hall

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Moravian College is set to welcome its 2021 Hall of Fame Induction class on Friday, October 8 in Johnston Hall. The class of Michael Abbate '02; Stephen Brandafi '40; Beresford "Ozzie" Brown '10; Anna Heim Hilton '10; Elizabeth Paly '08; Stephanie Seaman Kennedy '06 and Nathaniel Tussey '08 was slated for induction last October before the pandemic forced Moravian to postpone the ceremony. The 2007-08 men and women's track & field teams will also be inducted while Jon Otis '79 will receive the Robert Martin Herbstman Award.
Collegestufts.edu

How to Make Your College List: Art School Edition

A college list. What is it, and how do you make yours?. Creating a list of the colleges that interest you is just the beginning of your college search, and there’s really no one-size-fits-all approach: the length, format, and fancy color-coding system of your college list is totally up to you. You can gain exposure to a wide variety of schools by attending events like National Portfolio Days or college fairs, talking with your school’s guidance counselor or your art teacher, and attending programs like tours and information sessions. Don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions! There’s no need to rank schools or make pros & cons lists quite yet – just get started by writing down the schools that interest you and a few details about why. To help you get started on making your list, I invited current SMFA at Tufts students Pamela and Maddy to share their perspective on a few key points that you’ll want to factor in:
Rome, NYObserver-Dispatch

Rome Sports Hall of Fame postpones induction ceremony and banquet again

The Rome Sports Hall of Fame and Museum has postponed its induction ceremony and banquet again for this year. In a post on the organization's website, the group's officers said a decision was made after "numerous meetings and discussions and hours of research." The organization is now targeting Sunday, July 31, 2022, for the hall of fame's events, according to the post.
University Heights, OHjcu.edu

Free Year-Long Enrichment Program for Girls and Boys in Grades 6-8

Empowering our young girls and boys to build a better future. The Entrepreneurship Program at John Carroll University is partnering with Verizon and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) to offer a free project-based STEM learning program, Rural Young Women and Young Men of Color, for middle school students starting on July 12.
Scienceroundrockisd.org

Rudy Reyes named principal of Walsh Middle School

Rudy Reyes has been named the new principal of Walsh Middle School. Reyes has served as the assistant principal of Walsh since 2018. During that time, he co-chaired the Equity and Diversity Committee, which focused on self-reflection of educational practices to include all students and developed campus enrichment programming that allowed students to participate in various activities and clubs. Assisting the campus in reaching national recognition, he also helped facilitate Walsh becoming a Capturing Kids Hearts National Showcase Campus. He has a total of 11 years of experience in education, five of those years as a classroom teacher.
newsfromwales.co.uk

Virtual college awards celebrate achievement of students in pandemic

COLEG CAMBRIA learners have achieved incredible things in the past year. And they were recognised at the college’s annual Student Awards. Sadly, a ceremony could not take place due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but that did not stop them paying tribute to those who had excelled over the last 12 months.
Educationuiowa.edu

Jennings receives Doug Trank Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching and Mentoring

Will Jennings, associate professor of instruction, received the Rhetoric Department’s Doug Trank Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching and Mentoring. An instructional track faculty member of the Rhetoric Department since 2001, Jennings was instrumental in bringing technology to GER Rhetoric classrooms. He developed innovative instructional learning experiences with multi-modal tools, fostering collaborative and expanded classrooms for students and faculty alike.
EntertainmentTrumann Democrat

Media Arts students showcase work at Eagles Theatre

The Media Arts Program, a collaboration of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment and the Heartland Career Center, showcased original photography, audio, video, scriptwriting, and editing projects by the 2020-21 class on Tuesday, May 18 at Eagles Theatre, according to development communications manager Courtney Harvey. “Launched in 2017, the Media Arts Program...
High Schoolhamlethub.com

Wilton High School Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony Livestreamed

Congratulations to Wilton High School Class of 2021! The commencement ceremony took place last Saturday, June 12 at 1pm on Fujitani Field. The event was captured on video. Watch it here. For a complete graduation recap (including graduation speakers) read GOODMorning Wilton's article here.
High Schoolegcsd.org

Watch: National Junior Honor Society Induction Ceremony – June 23

Columbia High School’s “Les Savants” Chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 95 members of the Class of 2022 on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. These students have earned GPAs of 90% or higher and have proven to be standouts in terms of their character, scholarship, leadership, and service. The induction will be led by NHS members of the Class of 2021 as the inductees pledge their commitment to uphold the tenets of the National Honor Society.
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Rome Sports HOF induction ceremony postponed again

The Rome Sports Hall of Fame and Museum has postponed the 2021 induction ceremony and banquet, originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, at Vernon Downs. The events will be postponed until Sunday, July 31, 2022. This is the second year in a row that the hall has been forced to...