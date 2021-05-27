Lawrence livestreams Tri-M induction ceremony

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame was founded in June of 1992, when a group of childhood friends met at Par 3 Restaurant for an organizational meeting. The charter members were Roy Cortes, Earl Laigast, Dr. Bryan Frichter and Ronnie Kornick Sr. The loss of their childhood baseball coach, Samuel “Sammy” Frichter Sr. sparked the idea. With the birth of the Sports Hall would come expenses. A sponsor was needed. Nick Trist, president of Peoples Bank of St. Bernard, said, “Where do I sign and how much do you need.” In 1995 the first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was conducted at the St. Bernard Cultural Center. The first two inductees, Norris Weese, NFL quarterback with the Denver Broncos and Jerry Pellegrini, “The Boxing Barber”, #3 in the world welterweight, set the bar high and gave the organization instant recognition The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame continues to have a clear mission. To recognize athletes, sports personalities and coaches who have made their mark in St. Bernard Parish or were residents of the parish and made their mark elsewhere. And to never allow these honorees to be forgotten. Over the past 24 years the SBSHOF has inducted 60 parish athletes into the hall. The Sports Hall of Fame has recognized 55 amateur athletes and awarded 28 individuals for their humanitarian and coaching contributions to St. Bernard Parish athletics. The Hall of Fame has donated over $175,000 dollars to the Athletic Departments of the St. Bernard Parish Schools, Recreation Department Ballparks, Special Olympics, the League of Angels and other sports programs.