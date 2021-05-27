Dallas College News Update

(DALLAS) — Dallas College’s Fresh Start program canceled outstanding debts for around 11,000 students who attended classes during the Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 semesters, and another 3,700 students from the Spring 2021 semester. A total of more than $5.8 million was paid off under the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), designed to help students who faced financial hardship under COVID-19. “Clearing the balances will provide much-needed relief to many of our students,” said Dr. Marisa Pierce, Dallas College associate vice chancellor of enrollment management. “We hope that by removing this barrier, we allow them to continue the pursuit of their educational and employment goals. It is our responsibility, as an institution, to do everything we can to put them on a path to success.”