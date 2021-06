Coming off its first losing season under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan embarks on somewhat of a transitional season in 2021. With significant turnover on both its roster and coaching staff, uncertainty abounds for the Wolverines. If you read yesterday’s preview of Michigan’s offense, you know there are more questions than answers on that side of the ball, particularly at critical positions like quarterback and offensive line. The situation is no less uncertain on the defensive side of the ball, where there are precious few returning playmakers on a defense that struggled mightily last season.