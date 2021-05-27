When we share our stories we learn from each other

Local author Marge Pellegrino, opens a new window has a long history of working in and around Pima County Public Library. For years, she organized Owl & Panther’s expressive arts programming for refugee survivors and Word Journeys at the Woods Memorial Library. She has created innovative programming for youth and adults, and has spoken at the library about the many books she has written for kids and teens. She is this summer’s Writer In Residence and I spoke with her about her library endeavors.