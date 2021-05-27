“When we see things as they are, they often aren’t as bad as we imagine.”

One day last week, I sat in our car in the dentist’s parking lot a little over an hour while my wife Michelle was having her teeth examined and cleaned. I was waiting for a phone call from the dentist’s receptionist, telling me that Michelle’s exam was finished and they were ready for me. It was the second time we’d been in this situation this week. Earlier in the week, Michelle sat in the parking lot of an ophthalmology clinic for three hours while I was having an eye examination. The dentist’s office has a small waiting room that was, of course, empty, but the eye clinic, which was in Indianapolis, had a cavernous waiting room which held about 25 chairs, all empty. At the registration desk, we spoke softly to avoid an echo. Even so, the receptionist told Michelle, who had accompanied me to the registration, that she would have to leave; only patients were allowed in the building. On the way home, we stopped at a fast food restaurant for a sandwich, which, of course, we had to eat in the parking lot.