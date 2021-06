NOTICE TO CREDITORS of THE ESTATE OF FREDA SHAUNTRELL MARTIN, Deceased. Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of Freda Shauntrell Martin,. Deceased were granted to the undersigned on the 5th of May, 2021 by the County Court at law of Rockwall County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same to Jacob Martin within the time.