Rockwall County, TX

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Le...

roysecityheraldbanner.com
 22 days ago

Administration with Will Annexed upon the Estate of Daniel Micah Kendall, Deceased were granted to the undersigned on the May 3, 2021 by the County Court at Law No. 1 in Rockwall County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same to Jessica...

marketplace.roysecityheraldbanner.com
Rockwall County, TXroysecityheraldbanner.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice i...

Testamentary for the Estate of Edith Granberry, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2021 under Docket No. PR1-21-0093 pending in the County Court at Law No. 1 of Rockwall County, Texas, to David Bryant Granberry, Independent Executor. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estateaddressed as follows: