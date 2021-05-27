Cancel
New York Knicks ban fan for spitting on Hawks' Trae Young during Game 2 at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Bengel, Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young put together another spectacular performance during Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks. Young's play has made him a villain to Knicks fans everywhere, so much so that he had to deal with a fan spitting on him during the game. The video quickly circulated on social media, and after an investigation by the Knicks, the fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden.

