LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the annual meeting of the Members of the Community Foundation of Unadilla, New York, Inc. will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST. The meeting will be conducted through Zoom meeting technologies for the following purposes: 1) To elect 3 (three) members to the Board of Directors for the period of three (3) years. 2) To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Zoom dial in information will be included in Member packets. Upon receipt, if you should have questions, please email Secretary@cfuny.org. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on May 31, 2021, as the Record Date for the determination of Members entitled to notice and to vote at this meeting, and only Members as of such time and date are entitled to notice and vote at the meeting. By order of the Board of Directors President, Greg Relic.