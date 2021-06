Commercial insurers are changing their policies to deny hospitals and ASCs payment for services deemed unnecessary or lacking enough evidence to move forward. In the last few years, such companies as Empire BlueCross BlueShield in New York; Anthem; and UnitedHealth Group have been directing outpatient procedures to ASCs.In some states insurers have stopped paying hospitals for outpatient procedures. UnitedHealthcare will begin denying emergency department claims for services that it doesn't consider emergencies when the pandemic ends. The company originally planned to implement the new policy July 1, but then delayed the change June 10, according to the StarTribune.