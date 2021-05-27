Jamestown High School Moves Forward With Graduation Plans

With updated guidance regarding graduations, Jamestown High School will move forward with plans to hold commencement at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. In a statement Thursday, the school district said, “In order to allow for the largest number of attendees, we plan to hold two ceremonies on Friday, June 25th at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Each ceremony will honor up to 150 graduates. This will allow an initial allocation of three tickets for each graduate’s family. There will also be a process for requesting additional tickets. As a public institution, it is imperative that JPS holds an inclusive ceremony for all of our vaccinated and our unvaccinated families. While Governor Cuomo has given private entities different guidance in regard to vaccinated/unvaccinated seating, schools were specifically excluded, so we must use the NYSDOH guidance that applies to us.”