After a long, long, long wait, “Dune” is finally arriving on the big screen on October 22. But the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so Warner Bros. is continuing its year-long plan to stream its titles on HBO Max at the same time. And you’ll be able to check out “Dune” online a little early. HBO Max announced that the epic film will be available starting on Thursday, October 21, at 6:00pm Eastern, but only on the ad-free version of the streaming service. Which way are you planning to watch the film? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO