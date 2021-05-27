We Already Know How Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ Will Begin

NBC, with the season coming to an end on June 23, 2021. The eighth season consists of 22 episodes that run for 40-45 minutes each. With regard to the ninth season, you would be happy to know what we’ve found. On January 26, 2021, NBC ordered the ninth cycle of the show. The announcement came fairly early, after only three episodes of season 8 hit the screens. This news was anticipated, given that the premiere episode of season 8 alone amassed 7.5 million viewers. Although the number of viewers has dropped over the years, the third-longest running scripted TV show on NBC is still a reliable performer and attracts an impressive number of viewers in the delayed and digital viewing. In the 2019-2020 TV season, the show was watched by about 39 million total viewers. It airs in multiple countries and has a profitable deal with Netflix, which also makes it a solid profit generator for Sony Pictures Television Studios.