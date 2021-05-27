We Already Know How Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ Will Begin

Ever since Pretty Little Liars went off the air, Freeform was looking for a hit series. Then Cruel Summer came along in spring 2021, and hooked viewers week-to-week with its addictive mystery filled with holes. The show, created by Bert V. Royal (Easy A) with Tia Napolitano (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy) as showrunner and executive produced by Jessica Biel, follows the mystery that shakes a small Texas town in the early '90s when beloved high school girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) goes missing, and the allegations that arise when another, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), proves to be connected to the case. With the complex way the series revealed the truth of the situation across three timelines, the many secrets explored throughout, and its focus on how teenage girls are perceived and vilified, Cruel Summer captured a faithful audience curious about what really went down between Jeanette and Kate.