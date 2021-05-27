‘This Is Us’ Season 6

NBC has canceled fan-favorite mystery series Manifest. The news comes following the show's third season finale, which ended with a cliffhanger that now may never be resolved. Showrunner Jeff Rake hopes that another network or streaming service will rescue the show, which is only halfway through its planned six-season story. “My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us,” Rake tweeted. “That we’ve been shut down in the middleis a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest”