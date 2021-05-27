‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? After the shocking ending to season 3, we definitely understand having a thirst for more!. This is where we wish we had some good news to pass along but unfortunately, that’s just not the case. Not only is there no new episode of Manifest on the air tonight, but there’s a good chance that you won’t see any more episodes ever. Since the two-hour finale aired NBC decided to cancel the high-concept drama starring Josh Dallas, and now studio Warner Bros. TV is doing what they can in order to find a new home elsewhere.