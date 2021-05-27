Charter Review Town Halls June 1 & 2

The City of Columbus Department of Neighborhoods proudly presents the Summer of Innovation Town Hall. The Innovation Town Hall is a virtual workshop spotlighting effective approaches to youth and adolescent development, social innovation, and entrepreneurship that have empowered marginalized youth and adolescents to become leaders, creators, social innovators, and social entrepreneurs. As part of the City of Columbus Department of Neighborhoods’ mission to empower all Columbus residents, MBK investments help youth build skills and gain opportunities through innovative programs that positively impact the wider community and change perceptions of young people as positive change agents rather than a problem to be solved.
