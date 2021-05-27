CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Charter Review Town Halls June 1 & 2

sanjuanco.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe San Juan County Charter Review Commission will conduct two more Town Hall meetings on Tuesday, June 1 and...

www.sanjuanco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Watertown News

Learn About the Proposed Town Charter Changes on the November Ballot

A resident group focused on the Town Charter Review will host a meeting to provide voters with information about the proposed changes to the Town Charter to be considered by Watertown voters at the Nov. 2 election. The Town Charter defines how the Watertown town government operates. The ballot will...
WATERTOWN, MA
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline To Host Drinking Water Town Hall

Saline City Hall will be hosting a public town hall to allow public officials to face the public’s water quality concerns, November 5. Saline has had an on-again, off-again problem with cloudy water in recent weeks. The city maintains that this is an aesthetic issue and that the water is not dangerous, but the public will be able to bring their concerns to public officials in the council chambers between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., on the first Saturday of September.
SALINE, MI
lassen.ca.us

District 3 Town Hall Meeting

Supervisor Hemphill, District 3, is inviting the public to join him for a town hall meeting at Janesville Fire Hall on October 28, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Cal OES will also be present to address the Phase 2 Debris Removal Process (more information on the home page). Please see attached flyer.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Daily Freeman

Letter: Mandated review of Ulster County charter is overdue

The Ulster County Charter (see PDF at bit.ly/uc-charter) requires that a Charter Revision Commission of 11 citizens is to be appointed every 10 years to review how the charter is working. The 10 years are up. The mission of the commission is to investigate how the county government is running...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan
enidbuzz.com

Citywide Town Hall Meeting Oct. 12

ENID, OK - City officials announced a Citywide Town Hall Meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12th at the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom in Downtown Enid. The purpose of the town hall meeting is to get input from residents and hear their concerns. Note cards will be provided...
ENID, OK
cityofames.org

Climate Action Plan Town Hall Meeting is Monday

The Climate Action Plan Town Hall meeting is one week away. Mayor John Haila and Iowa State University President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen will welcome participants to a presentation on creating a Climate Action Plan (CAP) for Ames beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at City Hall City Council Chambers, 515 Clark Ave.
AMES, IA
townofcortemadera.org

Potential for Disruption in Phone Services at Town Hall

In anticipation of the Corte Madera Town Hall construction project slated for 2022, the Town of Corte Madera recently engaged in an office space lease agreement to move Town Hall services to Hunt Plaza, 240 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera. The town anticipates delivering services from 240 Tamal Vista for approximately two years while the new Town Hall facility is being constructed at the existing Tamalpais Drive Town Hall site.
CORTE MADERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nny360.com

Hardiman, Hall for Potsdam Town Board

I know both Allyssa Hardiman and Lynn Hall and encourage you to vote for them to serve on the Potsdam Town Board. They are ready to learn about local governance and are eager to give back to the community they care about. Allyssa grew up in Potsdam and owns St....
ELECTIONS
skooknews.com

Argall to Hold Telephone Town Hall for Schuylkill County Residents to Review Redistricting and Other State Issues

Senator David G. Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) will host a telephone town hall for Schuylkill County residents focusing on redistricting, school property tax elimination, election integrity, and other state issues. “These events, which I have hosted frequently in the past, allow people to participate safely from their own home,” Senator Argall said....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall in front of City Hall

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next FOX45 News Your Voice, Your Future City in Crisis Town Hall will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. This Town Hall will be held in front of Baltimore City Hall. FOX45 News has been holding a series of Town Halls in each Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mount Olive Tribune

Repair work continues at town hall

Three contractors are expected to submit bids on repairing portions of town hall. Town Manager Jammie Royall said cleanup work continues on the facility. Sandblasting of the ceiling on impacted offices has started. The wall separating Royall’s office from the town clerk’s office must be torn out and rebuilt. A...
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia holds town halls for input on future plans

The future for the City of Andalusia was a big topic Tuesday as city leaders and citizens joined for two town halls to collect input for the development of a 10-year comprehensive development plan. On Tuesday morning, the Andalusia City Council held its regular-scheduled meeting — with the time changed...
ANDALUSIA, AL
cityofcrestview.org

Virtual Town Hall

Join us for a Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 pm. Elected officials and city leaders will be taking questions in real-time on Facebook Live.
CRESTVIEW, FL
columbusblack.com

Summer of Innovation Town Hall October 2021

The City of Columbus Department of Neighborhoods proudly presents the Summer of Innovation Town Hall. The Innovation Town Hall is a virtual workshop spotlighting effective approaches to youth and adolescent development, social innovation, and entrepreneurship that have empowered marginalized youth and adolescents to become leaders, creators, social innovators, and social entrepreneurs. As part of the City of Columbus Department of Neighborhoods’ mission to empower all Columbus residents, MBK investments help youth build skills and gain opportunities through innovative programs that positively impact the wider community and change perceptions of young people as positive change agents rather than a problem to be solved.
POLITICS
KJCT8

Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall Meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System is hosting a Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall Meeting. The event is free for all veterans to attend. EVENT INFORMATION:. WHEN:. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Veterans Resource Tour (1 - 5:30 p.m.) Town Hall Meeting (5:30 -...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thetampabay100.com

Brandi Gabbard to host 4th annual Town Hall

St. Petersburg City Council member Brandi Gabbard is hosting her fourth annual District 2 Town Hall Tuesday at the Willis S. Johns Recreation Center Tuesday at 6 p.m. The first half hour is open for “mingling” with city department officials and community stakeholders, including flood insurance experts, city workers who respond to code issues, storm and fire safety experts, water conservation experts and representatives from Healthy St. Pete and Forward Pinellas.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Washington Missourian

New Haven to host town hall about new city hall

After continued negative feedback about New Haven City Hall’s move to a new location adjacent to New Haven City Park, the city is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the matter Oct. 18. The town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will take place by the swimming pool at New Haven City Park, the board of aldermen announced during its meeting Monday.
NEW HAVEN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy