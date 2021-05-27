Charter Review Town Halls June 1 & 2

Saline City Hall will be hosting a public town hall to allow public officials to face the public’s water quality concerns, November 5. Saline has had an on-again, off-again problem with cloudy water in recent weeks. The city maintains that this is an aesthetic issue and that the water is not dangerous, but the public will be able to bring their concerns to public officials in the council chambers between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., on the first Saturday of September.

SALINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO