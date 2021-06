Recently Chinese authorities have confirmed that a 41-year old – man has been diagnosed with a rare strain of bird flu that is known as H10N3. The person has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment. Health experts have said that it is the first human case of the rare strain of bird flu in the world. The National Health Commission has reported that the man has started getting fever and other symptoms first and then has been hospitalized after five days. However, now the patient is stable and might be discharged soon. The officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) are unclear how the man has been infected with the rare strain of bird flu. They have said that the source of exposure to the H10N3 virus in this case is still uncertain. The WHO has said that as of now, no other cases have been detected in emergency surveillance in the local population. As health officials are investigating the origin of infection in this particular case, the officials from the WHO have said that the virus does not seem to be spreading among people. They have said that as of now there is no sign of a widespread outbreak. The National Health Commission has not given any details of how the man has contracted the infection. Health experts have said that cases of bird flu in people are generally reported among those who are in close contact with poultry on daily basis, such as chicken farmers. The health commission has advised people to avoid being around sick and dead poultry.