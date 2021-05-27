Cancel
Daily Global Market Summary - 27 May 2021

ihsmarkit.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost major US equity indices closed higher, while Europe and APAC were mixed. US and benchmark European government bonds closed lower. European iTraxx and CDX-NA credit indices closed almost flat across IG and high yield. The US dollar, gold, and natural gas closed lower, while copper, oil, and silver were higher on the day.

ihsmarkit.com
