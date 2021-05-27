Cancel
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions with Appointment

By Sydney Decker
hellogeorgetown.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) will be open regular hours on Memorial Day (Monday, May 31) from noon to 6 p.m. The WCRAS is encouraging those who wish to adopt to make an appointment to meet their new furry friend instead of showing up to the shelter as a walk-in. As an incentive, the WCRAS will be offering free adoptions for medium and large adult dogs and adult cats if the customer made an appointment with the shelter.

