Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions with Appointment

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) will be open regular hours on Memorial Day (Monday, May 31) from noon to 6 p.m. The WCRAS is encouraging those who wish to adopt to make an appointment to meet their new furry friend instead of showing up to the shelter as a walk-in. As an incentive, the WCRAS will be offering free adoptions for medium and large adult dogs and adult cats if the customer made an appointment with the shelter.