David McWater’s Split-T Management is known as boxing’s answer to Moneyball. As a lifelong baseball fan and researcher, as well as a lover of the Sweet Science, McWater has said that he felt he could combine his passions and capitalize on a market inefficiency. In his words, boxing was the “last frontier of analytics,” and not only was there data to be mined and leveraged, but that since other people weren’t thinking about things as mathematically, there must also be undervalued fighters on the market as well.