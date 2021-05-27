Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

5 Sneakers To Watch Out For This Memorial Day Weekend

By Jael Rucker
one37pm.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, this week I’m going to be doing something that I have previously been largely opposed to. All five of my selections are going to be Nike and Air Jordan. I’m not particularly proud of this because if you have been keeping up with my blog for a while, then you’ll know that I’m typically hellbent on not being too Nike/Jordan heavy (to the point where I have excluded some pretty hyped releases). Nike, however, has left me with no other choice this week as these drops are beyond sick. Don’t get me wrong, there are some other fire releases happening this weekend such as the BAPE New Balance collab, and another round of Yeezys, but nothing on the level of the Nike releases this week in my opinion. Instead of rambling on, let me just show you guys what I am talking about.

www.one37pm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Sneaker#Air Jordan#Bape#Lakers#Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#Cavaliers#Wmns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Jordan Point Lane Inspired By The Popular Jordan Retros

Jordan Brand reveals another new lifestyle model called, the Jordan Point Lane, which nods to the address 2700 Point Lane where Michael Jordan lived as a member of the Chicago Bulls. The shoe itself nods to classic Air Jordan Retro such as the Air Jordan 11 tongue strip and ballistic...
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Air Jordan 1 Low “Spades” Releases June 29th

In addition to the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a “Spades” edition of the Air Jordan 1 Low inspired by playing cards. Dressed in a White, Light Fusion Red, Sail, and Metallic Gold color scheme. This offering of the low-top Air Jordan 1 features a White leather base with paisley prints debossed into the toe overlays and mid panels. Metallic Gold covers the spade-branded tongues, Swooshes, and the letters “K” and “Q” embroidered onto the lateral heels nodding to the King and Queen face cards. A White midsole atop a Red rubber outsole completes the design.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Bred”

Released back in 1996, the Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Bred” will be dropping once again in 2021 just like the original. Set to arrive just like the OG, the Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Bred” is scheduled to feature the Black, White, and True Red color scheme. Although no leaked images of the 2021 pair have surfaced, based on the 1996 rendition, the upper will arrive in black leather accented by mesh vents throughout the side paneling. Red paints the sockliner and Jumpman branding on the tongue while a white midsole and translucent rubber outsole finish off the returning design.
Beauty & Fashionptownmedia.com

Just Dropped // Air Jordan 1 Low “Breathe”

With Summer in full swing, the new seasonal-staple Air Jordan 1 Low has picked up significant steam. Unlike last year, 2021 has birthed some fairly unconventional colorways, with perforations, corduroy, and mismatched builds serving the bulk of the lineup thus far. That trend looks to continue with this new aptly-titled ladies-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low “Breathe”.
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Jordan Point Lane “True Blue” Coming Soon

Following a look at the “Infrared” pair, Jordan Brand reveals a “True Blue” colorway of the new Jordan Point Lane model that takes its named after the street where MJ’s mansion is in Highland Park, Chicago. The shoe itself nods to classic Air Jordan Retro such as the Air Jordan...
Shoppingsneakerbardetroit.com

Air Jordan 1 Low in Mustard Yellow Also Releasing in Adult Sizing

Jordan Brand reveals another Air Jordan 1 Low that comes dressed in a Mustard Yellow color blocking available for both kids and adults. This offering of the low-top Air Jordan 1 features a White leather base paired the Mustard Yellow hue on the overlays, Swooshes, laces, tongue branding, insoles, and rubber outsole. White Wings logo in the rear atop a matching midsole completes the design.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 4 “DIY” Dropping in August

The DIY aesthetic has only been amplified over the past couple of years with brands marketing sneakers that boast customizable qualities. While the trend is only growing, Jordan Brand looks to ride the wave in 2021 with a DIY Air Jordan 4. DIY takes isn’t something brand new in the...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo” Will Arrive in Special Packaging

Jordan Brand will be releasing an Air Jordan 4 Retro this year that dons similar color-blocking to the White Cements that have many sneakerheads questioning if the coveted colorway will be returning in 2021. Today a leak surfaced on social media for another Air Jordan releasing in 2021 and upon...
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Where to Buy the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Psychic Blue”

Despite the ridicule that adaptions of the OG typically receive, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has overcome the odds and found a niche series of fans. The deconstructed and comfort-adjusted design has appeared in more than a dozen colorways thus far, each significantly different from the last — as is this next-up Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Psychic Blue”
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Official Images // 2021 Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Bred” Retro

The original Air Jordan 11 Low, the AJ11 Low IE, doesn’t get anywhere near as much love as it deserves. In the past, the silhouette has been subject to some pretty wild and adventurous colorways that aren’t the market’s friendliest. Add to that the fact that MJ barely wore the sneaker in its heyday and you’re gonna have a hard time moving units. But more recently, we’ve seen the silhouette turn a corner. Last year’s Black Cement release was an instant classic, as too was the preceding year’s “Space Jam” drop, both pleasing fans new and old. And as they say, all good things come in threes, and what better way to add to the recent resurgence than the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Bred”? — the only colorway of the silhouette that Mike ever wore in an NBA game.
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Air Jordan 12 “Twist” Official Look

Jordan Brand will be releasing a new Air Jordan 12 “Twist” colorway that will be available in both men’s and grade school sizing during Summer 2021. Dressed in a White, University Red, and Black color scheme. This Air Jordan 12 features an all-White leather upper paired with University Red contrasting accents and Black detailing throughout. Metallic Red upper eyelets atop a White and Black rubber sole completes the design. This offering comes with OG packaging and will release in full-family sizing.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Here's an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Lightning"

Debuted in 2006, the Air Jordan 4 “Lightning,” has been rumored to resurface time and time again since 2010, but is now making its official return for its 15th anniversary. The highly anticipated release takes on a tour yellow, white and cool dark gray colorway with hints of jet black....
Beauty & Fashionptownmedia.com

Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low SP Release Date

There’s been a bevy of Off-White x Air Jordan collabs, and now the Air Jordan 2 Low gets in on the mix via zsneakerheadz. According to a mock-up done by @glitchedgarbage, the Air Jordan 2 Low takes uses the “Varsity Red’ colorway with Off-White’s signature accents all throughout. A stitched-in Swoosh is utilized with the hangtag as well as the zip tie. A distressed midsole with the “AIR” insignia is seen on the heel which is reflective as well as the piping and dots that wrap around the toebox.
Apparelsneakernews.com

You Can Customize This Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Into A Low

Throughout its 36-year history, the Air Jordan 1 has maintained generally strict guidelines, specifically when compared to its shorter counterparts. Over the last five years, however, Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker has flexed its experimental muscles, donning new materials and cushioning, all while expanding its color palette from ones connected to #23’s playing career and personal life.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Women’s Air Jordan 6 Retro Is Inspired By Gold Hoop Earrings

Every season, Jordan Brand never fails to expand their range of women’s exclusives. And alongside collaborations with not just Aleali May but also Billie Eilish, the imprint will proffer an accessorized take on the Air Jordan 6 this Fall. Arriving during the latter half of the silhouette’s 30th anniversary, the...
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Seafoam” Inspired by the Calming Colors of Sage

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Seafoam” will be another new women’s colorway that’s scheduled to release as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 lineup. Dressed in a Seafoam, Healing Orange, and White color scheme. Inspired by the calming colors of sage, this Air Jordan 1 features a White smooth leather base with a light shade of Green used on the overlays and Swooshes. Hits of Orange appears on the two-toned laces that nods to the string used to tie bundles of sage. A White midsole and Green rubber outsole completes the design. The shoe also comes with a hangtag and two extra sets of laces.
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Air Jordan 12 “Utility” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 12 “Utility” is a brand new rendition of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature shoe that will be releasing in August. Dressed in a Black, Bright Crimson, and White color scheme. This Air Jordan 12 combines a Nike Grind outsole, made with at least 3% Nike Grind, with a ballistic mesh tongue. The shoe also applies genuine leather to the upper and suede to the midsole atop the faux-lizard print mudguard. The shoe releases in full-family sizing.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Silver Lettering Appears On The Nike Air More Uptempo

Over the past year, the Nike Air More Uptempo has emerged in some of its most iconic colorways in time for its 25th anniversary. For its latest proposition, however, the Nike Basketball classic has indulged in a retro “Black/Silver/White” colorway accented with faint pink and green detailing. The entirety of...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Presents Its Fall 2021 Retro Collection

Jordan Brand has officially presented its retro lineup for Fall 2021. Following up on its impressive run of Spring offerings, MJ’s popular sportswear imprint has readied 14 new installments for the market, many of which are modernized variations of signature silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and more while one of is a revival from 1996 — the Air Jordan 11 Low IE.
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Jordan Brand Reveals Fall 2021 Air Jordan Lineup

Jordan Brand has officially unveiled their new Fall 2021 Air Jordan lineup that will begin releasing in the coming months. The lineup includes four new Air Jordan 1 colorways including one pair releasing exclusively in women’s sizing, and another that you can actually customized into a low top. Additional fan-favorite Air Jordans include new makeups of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 5, and the Air Jordan 6. Rounding out the collection is the return of the Black and Red aka “Bred” Air Jordan 11 Low IE from 1995, two Air Jordan 12 styles, including one featuring a Nike Grind outsole, an Air Jordan 13, and a red lipstick-inspired Air Jordan 14 Low for women.