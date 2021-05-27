5 Sneakers To Watch Out For This Memorial Day Weekend

Okay, this week I’m going to be doing something that I have previously been largely opposed to. All five of my selections are going to be Nike and Air Jordan. I’m not particularly proud of this because if you have been keeping up with my blog for a while, then you’ll know that I’m typically hellbent on not being too Nike/Jordan heavy (to the point where I have excluded some pretty hyped releases). Nike, however, has left me with no other choice this week as these drops are beyond sick. Don’t get me wrong, there are some other fire releases happening this weekend such as the BAPE New Balance collab, and another round of Yeezys, but nothing on the level of the Nike releases this week in my opinion. Instead of rambling on, let me just show you guys what I am talking about.