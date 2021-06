The EURO 2020 Championships start in less than a week with Turkey facing off against Italy on June 11. Summer provides players with a break from their club schedule and time to relax and charge their batteries for fall. With international competitions happening this year, players will have less time off and less time to rest and recover for the next season. Players will look to make their impact in the tournament and potentially earn a raise or transfer to a bigger club or league. Group D features Croatia, Czech Republic, England and Scotland and should be an enthralling group to watch play-out.