How The Crib Around The Corner Is Changing The Narrative
This latest episode of TikTok’s For You podcast welcomes members of The Crib Around The Corner, the first all-black content creator house. Announced in February of this year by Whalar, a global creativity and technology influencer agency, “The Crib” (also known as The House) is a space for BPOIC TikTok stars based in Los Angeles designed to help the creators elevate their brand to the next level, while focusing on brand partnerships, production, and content strategies.www.one37pm.com