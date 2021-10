In my opinion, the unambiguously greatest challenge in treating extensive-stage small cell lung cancer is [the] lack of therapeutic efficacy. The duration of control that we get is grossly inadequate, [and] our survival is grossly inadequate. Along the way, our patients suffer not just from the [adverse] effects of what we do to them—although I would list that as another really important unmet need—they also suffer from the effects of our therapy, so we need therapies that are more effective. Ideally, curing some or really all patients, we need treatments that are less toxic.

