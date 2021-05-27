CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foot and Ankle Problems Still Plague Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Even Without Tender, Swollen Joints

By Kaitlyn D’Onofrio
docwirenews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEven if they do not present with tender and swollen joints per the 28-joint count, patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) still suffer from foot and ankle problems, according to a study published in ACR Open Rheumatology. Researchers evaluated data reported by physicians (swollen/tender 12-joint foot count, Disease Activity Score...

