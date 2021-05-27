Cancel
JetBlue & American Airlines Team Up To Offer More Miles

By Sienna Kossman
thebalance.com
 22 days ago

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming off, and American Airlines and JetBlue are giving frequent flyer members more ways to earn rewards on flights booked with either airline. The credit card industry also brought us sunny news of dwindling card balances, a critter-focused Mastercard program, and more.

www.thebalance.com
American Airlines app leads the download pack as summer travel takes flight

As COVID-19 vaccinations gradually sweep the Western world, you might be dusting off your passport and checking Hotels.com for the first time in over a year. You wouldn’t be alone. A new report suggests millions of Americans across the country are currently typing, swiping, and tapping to book long-awaited summer vacation trips, signaling a massive wave of travel about to break.
American Airlines Adds Nonstop Service from BNA® to Tampa

American Airlines announced new nonstop service from Nashville International Airport® to Tampa, Florida, beginning Nov. 2, 2021. Service will be twice daily. “Tampa is a strong and growing market for both business and leisure travel,” said BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen. “We greatly appreciate that our business partners at...
American Airlines to serve kosher wine on flights to Tel Aviv

American Airlines will begin serving kosher wine in all cabins of their new flights between New York City and Tel Aviv, as well as flights to Tel Aviv from Miami and Dallas. A panel chose six wines for the airline’s new routes, two of which are kosher certified. Both kosher selections are produced by Royal Wine Corporation, a New Jersey-based company owned and operated by the Herzog family.
Flash Sale: Buy Alaska Airlines Miles With A 50% Bonus

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Southwest Airlines to offer four more flights from PSI

Southwest Airlines has announced four additional routes from Palm Springs International Airport. The Dallas–based airline announced daily year-round service to Sacramento, seasonal daily service to Dallas Love Field and Chicago Midway, and seasonal service on Saturdays to Portland, according to a statement on Palm Springs’ website. The year-round Sacramento service...
American Airlines Bids Farewell to American Way

MIAMI — American Airlines (AA) is retiring its American Way inflight magazine at the end of June 2021, ending its 55-year run. The magazine is a free, inflight print publication available across the entire American Airlines fleet and Admirals Clubs’ premium lounges. It is published on a monthly basis and reaches over 16 million passengers every month.
Elimination Of American Airlines Magazine Is The American Way

After 55 years, American Airlines will eliminate its in-flight magazine, American Way, at the end of the month. I can’t say that I will miss this hallmark of in-flight entertainment, as I view magazines as about as relevant as cassette tapes and disposable cameras. Still, there’s a nostalgic element to in-flight magazines that hearken back to a different era of travel.
American Airlines to Retire Inflight Publication American Way

American Airlines will retire its inflight publication, American Way, at the end of the month. The inflight magazine that's been published since 1966 and it provides cultural, lifestyle, or travel-related feature articles. Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and...
Alaska Airlines Limited-time Offer: Save Up To $550 With Qatar Airways

In celebration of the new partnership between Alaska Airlines and Qatar Airways, Alaska is running a sale. Save Up To $550 As An Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Member. Save up to $550 on a Business Class roundtrip ticket or up to $125 on an Economy Class roundtrip ticket using promo code MPMEMBERS for travel up to Ju‌ly 11‌, 20‌22. Just book from any of its 12 U.S. gateways, including daily service from Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. This offer is good through Ju‌ly 11‌, 20‌21. You can book your sale tickets here.
American Airlines, CareNow partner to offer travelers COVID-19 tests

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- American Airlines and CareNow urgent care will partner to offer traveler COVID-19 testing in Las Vegas ahead of the busy summer travel season. Sixteen CareNow locations throughout Las Vegas will offer American Airlines' guests traveling to 13 international destinations throughout Central America, the Caribbean and domestic destinations, including Hawaii.
American Airlines’ Huge Austin Expansion

We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. Over the past year American Airlines has been adding service to Austin, and for all practical purposes I’d consider it a focus city for the airline (even if American doesn’t publicly acknowledge that). That expansion will continue, and by this fall American and its partners are expected to operate nearly 100 peak day departures from the airport (this includes Alaska, British Airways, and JetBlue).
American Airlines to add 14 more nonstop flights in Austin to destinations in US, abroad

The flight announcements keep coming for the Austin airport. American Airlines Group Inc. just announced an additional 14 routes through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport beginning this fall, on top of nearly a dozen flights the airline pledged to launch earlier this year. Click through to see which destinations will soon be a single flight away from Austin.
American Airlines And Virgin Atlantic Buy Up To 400 Flying Taxis

Today, both American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic signed deals with Vertical Aerospace to acquire up to 250 and 150 electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, respectively. Let’s investigate further. American and Virgin bet on flying taxis. American Airlines announced today it will invest US$25 million in Vertical Aerospace, a...
Vaughn Partners with JetBlue for the Airline’s ‘University Gateway’ Pilot Pathway Program

Vaughn College announced it has partnered with JetBlue as part of the company’s University Gateway Program. Launched in 2007, the JetBlue University Gateway Program is currently the airline’s longest-running pathway program for aviation college students that attend Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI)-accredited institutions. As a benefit of the program, Vaughn’s...
Spirit Airlines Confronts American Airlines In Miami

Spirit Airlines will not only launch service to Miami, but add 30 new routes starting this autumn. All but one route will represent a direct challenge to American Airlines, setting up a fare war that may not benefit either airline, but will benefit consumers. Spirit Airlines Announces It Will Service...