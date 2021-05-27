Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Washington, Connecticut transports fans to “Gilmore Girls” universe

By Julia Herlyn ’23
inklingsnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe 2000s hit show, “Gilmore Girls,” is set in the quaint, fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut–adored for its close-knit community, quirky businesses and New England charm. Although Stars Hollow does not exist outside of the “Gilmore Girls” universe, real Connecticut towns, like Washington, prove to bear a great resemblance to Stars Hollow, inviting fans to indulge in their “Gilmore Girls” fantasies.

www.inklingsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilmore Girls#The Mayflower Inn Spa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise appearance at White House briefing

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room on Wednesday afternoon to promote coronavirus vaccinations. Rodrigo, who is meeting with President Biden and Anthony Fauci later Wednesday, stressed the importance of younger Americans who are eligible getting vaccinated in brief remarks at the start of the briefing with White House press secretary Jen Psaki .
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McConnell: Biden voting rights speech 'utter nonsense'

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) knocked President Biden ’s voting rights speech as “utter nonsense” for calling the fight over voting laws the “most significant test to our democracy since the Civil War.”. “What utter nonsense. It would be laugh-out-loud funny if it wasn’t so completely and totally irresponsible,”...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats unveil bill to decriminalize marijuana

Senate Democrats unveiled a bill on Wednesday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act on Wednesday after Schumer previously teased the plan on April 20.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Inside Iran's plot to kidnap an American journalist

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The image on the alleged Iranian intelligence operative's device was chilling: A graphic showing photos of two Iranian dissidents captured overseas. Next to them was a picture of a journalist U.S. prosecutors say he intended to kidnap and the caption "are you coming or should we come for you?"
POTUSNBC News

'Breaks my heart': Ex-President Bush says Afghanistan troop withdrawal is a mistake

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush called the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a mistake because he fears how the Taliban will treat Afghan women, children and other innocent people. “I'm afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm,” the former president told German state broadcaster...

Comments / 0

Community Policy