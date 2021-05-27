Washington, Connecticut transports fans to “Gilmore Girls” universe
The 2000s hit show, “Gilmore Girls,” is set in the quaint, fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut–adored for its close-knit community, quirky businesses and New England charm. Although Stars Hollow does not exist outside of the “Gilmore Girls” universe, real Connecticut towns, like Washington, prove to bear a great resemblance to Stars Hollow, inviting fans to indulge in their “Gilmore Girls” fantasies.www.inklingsnews.com
