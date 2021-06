Championship track and field time is here, and the Island’s top tracksters turned in some stunning performances last weekend. The top female Track Performer of the Week is Katie Altieri of Susan Wagner, who finally grabbed the Island record in the 1,500-meter run. With the former record of Notre Dame star Sierra Dinneen at 4 minutes, 35.63 seconds, Altieri had given it several shots this spring, and come up a bit short each time.