It's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store is once again offering a free title for users to download! Starting today, Control is now a free game, marked down from its usual price of $29.99. For those unfamiliar with how the Epic Games Store's free titles work, the game only has to be claimed before June 17th, and it remains playable forever as part of the user's library on the Epic Games Store. For those that might still be playing Frostpunk (which was last week's free release), there's simply no rush to start up on Control until you're ready to jump in!