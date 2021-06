In his book The Architecture of the Well-tempered Environment, (our late review here) Reyner Banham noted that architects and designers had "abdicated their responsibility for indoor comfort, designing without consideration of the consequences for the indoor environment, and just handing the whole thing over to the engineers and contractors to solve it for them." the result, as I noted earlier, was that "today's mechanical engineers who design and build and operate HVAC systems in buildings large and small are isolated from the construct of the building as an integrated system."