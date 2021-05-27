Time to Schein: Mac Jones Gives the New England Patriots the Best Chance To Win This Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is setting realistic expectations for himself in just his fourth week of practice as a pro. Jones acknowledged off the top of his video conference call with reporters Thursday there will be good and bad days at organized team activities sessions. Thursday’s wasn’t so terrible. He worked as New England’s No. 3 quarterback behind Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer with starter Cam Newton out nursing a hand injury, completed 6 of 8 passes and took what would have been a sack in a game (quarterbacks wear red non-contact jerseys in practice). Jones completed passes to wide receivers (rather than running backs and tight ends) for the first time in front of reporters but also badly missed rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson on a screen.