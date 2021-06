Ha You know what I meant. Lot's of philly heads and others rate him above Durant, do you agree or not. No . He was more impactful tho. Dr j was the face of the league in his prime, players after pick from the games of those that come before them so it aint a good comparison. The thing that holds you back with kd is the quetion of how high would he be ranked if he aint start running to play with the superfriends all the time? A lot of great players could when chips with the guys he runs off to play with. I rank kawhi higher.