Tiki and Tierney: Fans' disrespectful behavior towards Trae Young is unacceptable

When the Hawks found out they’d face the Knicks in the first round, interim coach Nate McMillan sent Trae Young a text message telling him he was built for this. “... And he is,” McMillan said Wednesday night, after Young and the Hawks eliminated the Knicks in Game 5. “He’s just built for this time of the season, with the confidence that he brings to the floor, his skill level, as far as scoring the basketball and creating opportunities, it’s really tough to game plan against him. He just has to continue to take what the defense is giving him. I thought he did a really good job in this series of managing out on the floor.”