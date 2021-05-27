Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Jim Rome Show: Rex Chapman imagines playing during the social media era

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 21 days ago

Former NBA shooting guard Rex Chapman calls Jim Rome to talk about what it would be like if he played during the era of social media.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
211K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Chapman
Person
Jim Rome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
NBA
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & Videosjimrome.com

6/9/2021 The Jim Rome Show

Pitch Doctoring Scandal | CJ In The Bay Calls In | Matt Olson (A’s) Interview. Leff In Laguna’s RSVP Call And Smackoff 27 Profile: Sean The Cablinasian | Tim Connelly (Nuggets) Interview. Hour 3. Sean The Cablinasian Reaction | What’s Your Beef? | Last Segment Of Ritt On Alvin’s Board.
NFLinsideradio.com

CBS Sports Radio’s Jim Rome Signs With ICM Partners.

Nationally-syndicated sports talk host Jim Rome has signed with talent agency ICM Partners, Deadline reports. “The Jim Rome Show” is syndicated by CBS Sports Radio on more than 200 radio stations across the country. Rome also hosts two podcasts, “The Jim Rome Podcast” and “The Reinvention Project.” He is a member of the 2019 class of the Radio Hall of Fame.
Soccereuroleague.net

EuroLeague on Social Media

I TOLD YOU SO: Coach Ataman had an "I told you so" speech in the locker room after winning the EuroLeague tite. "I told you we are the best team!", he told his players. MOMENT FOREVER: In Cologne, Dogus Balbay had a pair of honors he will never forget: to lift the EuroLeague trophy and cut down the nets in Cologne.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Podcast of Champions – ASU in potential hot water with NCAA for recruiting violations during dead period

This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods discuss the breaking and disturbing news surrounding Herm Edwards and the Arizona State football program, alleging that the Sun Devils hosted recruits on campus during the NCAA extended recruiting dead period. According to reports, ASU had dozens of recruits from all over the country on campus from October through February, including a huge weekend of visitors for the Sun Devils spring game.
NFLCBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again in social media post

It's safe to say that the Le'Veon Bell experience in Kansas City wasn't as enjoyable as the veteran running back had hoped it would be when he signed with the club in the midst of the 2020 season. While conversing on an Instagram post that centered around someone spending $700 at McDonald's, a user suggested that Bell re-sign with the Chiefs as he currently still sits on the open market. Bell replied to the plea to head back to Kansas City and showed zero interest. In fact, he revealed that he did not enjoy his time with the team and specifically playing for head coach Andy Reid.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Zion Williamson Report

Finding a new head coach could be the least of the Pelicans’ worries now. Following the team’s mutual parting ways with Stan Van Gundy after just one season, a bombshell report involving rising NBA superstar Zion Williamson has emerged. According to reports from The Athletic, some members of Zion’s family want him out of New Orleans.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards News

Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils made headlines this Wednesday for all the wrong reasons. According to a report from The Athletic, the NCAA is investigating Arizona State’s football program for allegedly hosting recruits during the COVID-19 dead period. This period didn’t officially end until June 1. Pete...
NBAYardbarker

Two teams reportedly emerge as Kyle Kuzma trade favorites

Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly destined for divorce. It has been something of an open secret for months now that L.A. desperately wants to dump the 25-year-old, and both sides are clearly getting less coy about what’s inevitably going to happen here. Last season, Kuzma averaged...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Daughter ‘Disrespected’ By Big Name

Jon Moxley may be very upset for shade being thrown his way about his newly arrived daughter. The people who said this will shock you. Charlotte Flair Raw Match Suffers ‘Disgusting Botch’. CZW stated the following which caused a stir via a tweet: “Congratulations to new parents @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley!...
NBAthejasminebrand.com

Scottie Pippen Says He Told Michael Jordan He Doesn’t Think ‘The Last Dance’ Docuseries Was Accurate: It Was More About Michael Trying To Uplift Himself

Scottie Pippen Says He Told Michael Jordan He Doesn’t Think ‘The Last Dance’ Docuseries Was Accurate: It Was More About Michael Trying To Uplift Himself. Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen wasn’t afraid to tell his former Bulls teammate and basketball legend Michael Jordan his true thoughts on the critically acclaimed Netflix docuseries The Last Dance. During a recent interview, Scottie Pippen shared that he wasn’t the biggest fan of The Last Dance and that he didn’t think the docuseries accurately portrayed what happened during the time he and Michael Jordan suited up for the Chicago Bulls in the 90s. He said,
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Robert Griffin News

It sounds like Robert Griffin III might be the next big thing in the football media world. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the veteran NFL quarterback had “all-time” auditions with ESPN and FOX. The former top NFL Draft pick reportedly has ESPN and...