The Jim Rome Show: Rex Chapman imagines playing during the social media era

It's safe to say that the Le'Veon Bell experience in Kansas City wasn't as enjoyable as the veteran running back had hoped it would be when he signed with the club in the midst of the 2020 season. While conversing on an Instagram post that centered around someone spending $700 at McDonald's, a user suggested that Bell re-sign with the Chiefs as he currently still sits on the open market. Bell replied to the plea to head back to Kansas City and showed zero interest. In fact, he revealed that he did not enjoy his time with the team and specifically playing for head coach Andy Reid.