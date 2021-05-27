Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Time to Schein: For the First Time in 8 Years, the Knicks WIN a Playoff Game!

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 21 days ago

Adam Schein reacts to the New York Knicks' first NBA playoff win in 8 years and gives his take on what allowed them to succeed.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
211K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#Time#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs. Hawks Game 1 Time Revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their first-round series against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. After taking on their first loss in Game 4 on Monday night, the Sixers looked to close out the series in Game 5 without their All-Star center Joel Embiid on the floor. Their quest to...