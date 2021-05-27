Cancel
NBA

Tiki and Tierney: Rick Mahorn talks Bucks vs Heat

247Sports
 21 days ago

Former NBA player and SiriusXM radio host Rick Mahorn joins Tiki and Tierney to share his thoughts on the Milwaukee Bucks vs the Mami Heat in the playoffs.

247Sports

Rick Mahorn
#The Mami Heat
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Basketball
Sports
NBAbirminghamnews.net

The Original 'Bad Boy' NBA Champion Rick Mahorn Rejoins 'Krush House' Video Podcast as Co-Host During NBA Playoffs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today the addition of former 'Bad Boy' and NBA power forward Rick Mahorn to the 'Krush House' crew throughout the NBA Playoffs commencing this Friday, June 4th, 2021.
NBAfox40jackson.com

NETS VS. BUCKS SERIES PREVIEW: HOW TO BET ON BROOKLYN VS. MILWAUKEE

Between the injury to Anthony Davis that derailed the Lakers’ playoff hopes and the meniscus tear to Joel Embiid’s knee that has 76ers fans frowning, it feels like we could have the de facto NBA Finals starting Saturday when the Milwaukee Bucks play Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets. Betting...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Net vs Bucks, Durant vs Giannis Player Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Kevin Durant O/U 32.5 Points vs. Bucks. The Nets' future took a...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Staff Roundtable

Welcome back to yet another year of the Brew Hoop Round Table, where we ask that everybody use coasters and please don’t feed the aging pugs from the table, thanks. Today, we preview the upcoming series against the Brooklyn Nets, making our predictions along the way. After the Milwaukee Bucks...
NBAnetsdaily.com

Second-round matchups: Nets vs Bucks

The buzz around the Eastern Conference semi-finals between the Nets and the Bucks is like a Finals preview. The two teams along with the 76ers ran the East this season and with the Western Conference not looking as foreboding, the two powerhouses who square off tonight are seen by many as the eventual champion ... and a major disappointment.
NBAava360.com

Winners and Losers: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 76ers vs. Hawks and Nets vs. Bucks | SportsNation

Winners and Losers from Sunday’s playoff action. Luka Doncic’s 46 points weren’t enough for the Mavericks, as the Clippers won Game 7 of the series at home, eliminating Dallas. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and the Clippers advance to the Western Conference semifinals where they’ll face the Utah Jazz. Joel Embiid returned to play for game 1 against the Hawks after suffering a knee injury. Embiid led all scorers with 39 points and had 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. But Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points and Embiid’s efforts just weren’t enough. Atlanta held on to beat Philadelphia 128-124.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (6/3/2021)

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. Are the Cubs, Cardinals, and Brewers clearly pulling away from the Reds?. PFF ranked the Bengals' receiving corp 12th best in the NFL. Coach K announces he...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Nets' James Harden exits Game 1 vs. Bucks with injury

It was just seconds into the second round when the Brooklyn Nets lost one of their three stars. James Harden exited Game 1 of the Nets' matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a hamstring injury while driving to the basket on the first possession of the game. The Nets called a timeout 43 seconds in and Harden immediately walked to the locker room.
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn Game 1: Bucks Outclassed, Outmuscled in Defeat

The Milwaukee Bucks played well in the first quarter of game one against the Brooklyn Nets, but that is where the positivity started and ended in their 115-107 Game One loss. Simply put, the Bucks NEED more from both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton on both ends. I was shocked at how many times Jrue was caught napping defensively, especially when the Nets were moving the ball around the perimeter. He missed assignments multiple times that either led to an open three-pointer or an easy deuce. Furthermore, Holiday never got into a rhythm offensively...forcing the issue by either trying to squeeze in a pass where there were no openings or taking a heavily contested step-back. Don’t get more wrong, there were some shots that he typically makes, but it was a discouraging performance to say the least since he was coming off a strong Bucks playoff debut against the Heat. In all, he tallied 17/9/6 which might look fine on paper, but he needed 19 shots to score 17 points. As for Khris Middleton, he was nowhere to be found in Game One. 13 points on 6-of-23 shooting is inexcusable. Period. Middleton will get a lot of flak for his performance...or lack thereof and it is 100% warranted. It’s one thing if you’re moving around with the offense but the open shots aren’t falling, but that was not the case last night. Middleton opted to take multiple head-scratching shots early in the shot clock which killed what little positive momentum the Bucks had in the loss. Additionally, like Holiday, there were more than a few times where he was lost defensively. It looked like he was sleepwalking against the Nets. There is nothing wrong with holding him to a high standard as he has proven that he can elevate his game in the playoffs, but simply put, if he is going to struggle from the field, the Bucks might as well start packing their bags for Cancun.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

As summer approaches, sports talk heats up

The start of summer is always a good time to pause and see where sports will lead us in the next few months. The Cleveland Browns are about to embark on what should be the most interesting season since Bernie Kosar. Most experts think we are looking at a season with franchise goals never achieved. Most years, I would challenge those lofty expectations, but not today. It feels good to feel good about the Browns. Let’s roll with it until someone stops us. Imagine what FirstEnergy Stadium will be like if the Browns can win Week 1 in Kansas City.
NBAchatsports.com

Key takeaways and observations from the Heat vs Bucks Game 4

It’s a wrap, folks! The Miami Heat’s playoff run ended as quickly as it began, succumbing to a red-hot Milwaukee Bucks in four games with a 120-103 loss at the final game of the soon-to-be-renamed AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday. Yes, Miami’s play in the first half inspired hope amongst many...
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks vs. Nets Game One Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in one of the most anticipated series of the NBA Playoffs. It’s here, let’s enjoy it folks. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 major adjustments Bucks must make in Game 2 vs. Nets

Things did not look good for the Milwaukee Bucks in their 115-107 Game 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. The final score won’t suggest it, but the Nets looked like they were in cruise control the entire way. This doesn’t bode well for the Bucks, especially since Brooklyn essentially played without star shooting guard James Harden who left 43 seconds into the game due to a hamstring strain. Harden’s status for the rest of this series is still up in the air, but if The Beard does come back, that could spell doom for Milwaukee.
NBADecider

Nets vs. Bucks Game 2 Live Stream: How To Watch Nets vs. Bucks Game 2 Live

The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their second round series. Game 2 is never a true “must win” in a best of seven series, but the Bucks don’t want to go down 0-2 against a Nets team playing without James Harden. In Game 1’s 115-107 victory, Harden left the game with a right hamstring injury and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 29 and 25 points, respectively. Harden has been ruled out for Game 2 and even though the series never truly begins until a team loses at home, down 0-2 against Durant and Irving is less than ideal. Will the Bucks rebound, or will the Nets make it two in a row? Let’s find out.
NBAtheScore

Harden ruled out for Game 2 vs. Bucks

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden will miss Monday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks with right hamstring tightness, the Nets announced. Harden re-injured his hamstring early in Game 1 Saturday, forcing the guard to exit just 43 seconds into the first quarter. He missed over a month late in the regular season with a strain to the same hamstring.
NBAPosted by
newschain

Bucks vs, Nets Recap

James Young joined Kevin Walsh to shares his thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets Game1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAava360.com

Clippers series win vs. Mavs was 'bizarre', talks Nets Game 1 win over Bucks —Colin | NBA | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks the Los Angeles Clippers after they took Game 6 and 7 of the series and defeated the Dallas Mavericks to advance. Colin breaks down why this series was a bizarre one, totally fitting of Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, and looks ahead to their Round 2 matchup against the Utah Jazz. Plus, after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1, despite losing James Harden to his hamstring injury, Colin decides what a Nets' series win could mean for basketball culture in the future.
NBACovers.com

Bucks vs Nets Game 2 Picks and Predictions: Bucks Bounce Back

Only on a talent-rich roster like the Brooklyn Nets can a former MVP and NBA scoring champ be worth just a couple points to the spread. At least that’s the current value for James Harden, according to the NBA odds, after he was ruled out for Game 2 versus the Milwaukee Bucks with a hamstring injury. Brooklyn, which closed a 3.5-point favorite for the conference semifinals series opener, is 1.5-point home chalk for Monday’s matchup after Harden suffered the leg injury 43 seconds into Game 1 on Saturday.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

The Nets clobbered the Bucks. What does that say about the Heat?

Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ second-round series against the Brooklyn Nets looked a lot like Game 2 of Milwaukee’s series against the Miami Heat. Only this time, the Nets — sans James Harden — embarrassed the Bucks. Brooklyn led from wire-to-wire and built a lead that crested at 49...