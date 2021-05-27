The Jim Rome Show: Will Brinson on Julio Jones' value and if the Falcons should trade him

The Falcons began trying to trade receiver Julio Jones more than six weeks ago. They have still found no takers, at least not for the terms that Falcons seek. The problem continues to be that the Falcons want too much; otherwise, a deal would be done. Unless the Falcons relent in their desire for a straight first-round pick (with no draft-pick compensation flowing back to the new team along with Jones) and no obligation to pay any of his salary for 2021 or 2022, they’ll need to wait and see whether an injury to a receiver elsewhere creates a need — or whether a team decides at some point that Jones represents the missing piece of a Super Bowl run.