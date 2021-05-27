Cancel
The Jim Rome Show: Will Brinson on Julio Jones' value and if the Falcons should trade him

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson calls Jim Rome to discuss how much Julio Jones is worth and if the Atlanta Falcons should even trade him.

NFLUSA Today

11 free-agent WR options for Falcons after Julio Jones trade

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t short on offensive weapons, even after trading away Julio Jones on Sunday. Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst should be able to pick up some of the slack from Jones’ departure. However, when you’re replacing the best receiver of the past decade, there’s still likely to be an adjustment period.
NFLmemphissun.com

Titans Agree to Terms With Falcons in Trade for Receiver Julio Jones

NASHVILLE - The Titans are adding a big-time playmaker to their offense in Julio Jones. On Sunday, the team agreed to trade terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a deal that will send Jones to Tennessee, pending a physical. The full terms include Tennessee trading their 2022 second-round pick and...
NFLUSA Today

Report: Teams are giving Falcons 'time to think' on Julio Jones trade

Now that the June 1 deadline has passed, the Atlanta Falcons can finalize a trade for Julio Jones as soon as they see fit. Although, any team seriously considering a trade for the All-Pro receiver has likely already put in their offer and there’s no guarantee that the Falcons will receive a better offer than what they currently have on the table.
NFLUSA Today

Twitter explodes after Titans land Julio Jones in trade with Falcons

After months of speculation and rumors, the Tennessee Titans have finally landed the wide receiver fans have been longing for after agreeing to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for Julio Jones. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans will be sending the Falcons a 2022 second-round pick, and...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Atlanta Falcons Expected To Trade Julio Jones To Tennessee Titans

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to trade superstar wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. Compensation for the star wide receiver is still being ironed out. Update: the Falcons will receive 2022 2nd and 4th round pick while sending a 6th round pick to Tennessee. Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee...
NFLNBC Sports

Will Falcons keep Julio Jones on ice while waiting for a trade partner?

The Falcons began trying to trade receiver Julio Jones more than six weeks ago. They have still found no takers, at least not for the terms that Falcons seek. The problem continues to be that the Falcons want too much; otherwise, a deal would be done. Unless the Falcons relent in their desire for a straight first-round pick (with no draft-pick compensation flowing back to the new team along with Jones) and no obligation to pay any of his salary for 2021 or 2022, they’ll need to wait and see whether an injury to a receiver elsewhere creates a need — or whether a team decides at some point that Jones represents the missing piece of a Super Bowl run.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Here are a few of the many things the Julio Jones trade will mean for the Falcons

Julio Jones is being traded to the Tennessee Titans. I’m typing that very obvious thing that you learned hours ago because it still does not feel real, and typing it a few times is helping it sink in a little. It’s going to obviously be the thing we talk about for a while, and if I weren’t so depressed about seeing my favorite Falcon headed elsewhere, I’d be relieved that we have a resolution at last.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Julio Jones isn’t helping himself or Falcons with pre-trade behavior

The K.C. Chiefs would love to add Julio Jones. Fans all over Chiefs Kingdom have made it clear they’d love to see an already dangerous offense bring in the Atlanta Falcons elite wideout in a trade, and even some potential teammates have said the same. But that’s likely true of every other team in the NFL.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Impact of Falcons trading Julio Jones to Titans

The fantasy football season never sleeps. The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly expected to trade Julio Jones to the Tennesse Titans barring any setbacks per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Adam Schefter expects the package for Jones to be a combination of a second- and fifth-round pick, but both sides believe the deal will get done.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Julio Jones trade was the right move for the player and hopefully the Falcons

In the end, Julio Jones wanted out and Julio Jones got out. The Falcons and the player will both move on, hoping for more successful days ahead. He’s right to want more. A player of Jones’ caliber and character deserves to enjoy a storybook career, and he’s pushing for the kind of ending to his story that he wants. Good on him. At 32, Jones is playing for his legacy. He wants to win, and in this new era of Atlanta Falcons football, the wins might not fall right away.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Falcons share great Julio Jones tribute video after trade

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Sunday that they have traded Julio Jones, and they had a tribute video ready to go after they parted ways with the All-Pro wide receiver. The Falcons have traded Jones to Tennessee for a second-round pick next year and a fourth-round and sixth-round pick in 2023. Shortly after they made the news official, they shared a touching tribute video to Jones on Twitter.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Julio Jones Trade Affects A Ton Of Fantasy Values

In case you haven’t heard, Julio Jones is a Tennessee Titan. The star wide receiver was finally traded from the Atlanta Falcons, and you already know the fantasy football community reacted completely fine. (Narrator: They didn’t.) The move not only gave Tennessee a much-needed pass-catcher to pair with A.J. Brown,...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Julio Jones trade and Falcons minicamp: The Falcoholic Live, Ep147

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 147 of The Falcoholic Live! The crew is here to conduct a deep dive into the Julio Jones trade, including the impact on the roster and scheme, and the salary cap implications. We’ll also be bringing you all the latest news and observations from the first two days of the Falcons’ mandatory minicamp.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jaguars' Urban Meyer reacts to Titans' Julio Jones trade with Falcons

The AFC South got a bit more difficult for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Urban Meyer, a first-time NFL head coach by way of Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18), Sunday when the Tennessee Titans landed now-former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade. Tuesday, entering the final week of Jaguars OTAs, Meyer gave an honest reaction to Jones becoming a latest weapon for the Titans.
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Julio Jones trade: Falcons’ Russell Gage ‘ready’ for increased role using what All-Pro taught him

For all of the hubbub regarding the recent injury notes on Julio Jones, the fact is he remains arguably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. He’s now off to prove that for the Tennessee Titans instead of the Atlanta Falcons, with the latter garnering draft picks from the former in exchange for the future Hall of Fame receiver. Matt Ryan noted ahead of the trade that he “doesn’t know” what the Falcons offense would look like without Jones, but Russell Gage is hoping to help the team figure it out quickly.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Falcons at crossroads after Julio Jones trade, Broncos locked in on QB bet

This week, we survey NFL executives on where the Falcons go after trading Julio Jones, dives into the Broncos passing on a quarterback and much more. The Atlanta Falcons did what was painful but necessary Sunday, trading arguably the greatest player in franchise history, wide receiver Julio Jones, to the Tennessee Titans.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Kyle Pitts would have to have record-breaking rookie year to match Julio Jones’s production

Matching Julio Jones’s production from 2020 wouldn’t be that difficult for Kyle Pitts. Jones caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns a season ago, a final stat line that the fourth overall pick will surely eclipse. But, of course, Jones only played in nine games, so a better benchmark would be his 2019 numbers, his most recent full season — 99 receptions, 1394 yards, and six touchdowns. If Pitts were even to get close to that season, which was an average one in Jones’s book, it would be one of the best rookie season performances by any position.