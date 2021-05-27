When Batman Hit the Big Screen

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights hit theaters on June 10, and it is the kind of production you just have to see on a big screen. The larger-than-life dance numbers, the bright colors, and upbeat music should be enough motivation to run to a movie theater near you, but in case it’s too soon for all that, it’s also available to stream on HBO Max. When I watched the movie a few months back, it was clear to me that the message of chasing dreams, love, hope, and community are exactly what people’s spirits need after a year filled with trauma, grief, and anxiety. The film was scheduled to arrive in 2020 but it wouldn’t have fit with the overall mood that the country and world were in at the time. Now In the Heights arrives at a moment where things are coming alive again, people are reuniting with their loved ones and trying to get back on their feet after a year that rocked so many people’s foundations.