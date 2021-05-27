When Batman Hit the Big Screen

There have been quite a few Star Wars icons that have made it to the big screen over the years but fans of the franchise, especially fans that have read the books, are wanting more. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since in the literary history of Star Wars there are several big characters that have helped to drive the narrative in a lot of different ways and have had their own story at times that has contributed to the franchise as a whole. Some of those on this list we’ve seen in various capacities on the small screen, but it feels past time that we see them on the big screen since they’re simply too interesting to hold back any longer. How they’ll be worked in, if they ever are, would be difficult to say at the moment since so many people are worried about continuity issues that aren’t nearly as tough as they think to deal with. The size of the galaxy and the number of conflicts going on at any given time would make it a thing of ease to add in various characters since those on this list could have been anywhere, doing anything, for a good amount of time, especially since some of them are rather secretive characters. But if we ever get to see these characters it will be amazing, no matter that fans would lose their minds if Disney decided to greenlight a few of them.