Who Coulda Been Cast in Zhivago?

Cool off this summer with a wintery tale of terror from one of my favorite film-makers, Rickey Bird Jr. A collaboration between Hectic Films and Craig Fraser Studios, Left Alone in the Snow is a 15 minute movie filmed during the height of COVID-19 with minimal cast and crew. Despite this challenge, writer/director/editor Rickey Bird Jr. pulled off an amazing, snow-covered narrative that had me hooked from the opening drone shot to the bloody conclusion. Starring Chelsea Newman, DT Carney, Bird Jr. and Michelle Dokolas, Left Alone in the Snow follows a young woman stranded in an isolated cabin at the beginning of a snowstorm. Due to previous grievances, she’s apprehensive to turn to her two neighbors for help. As the weather worsens, though, she comes to realize that her fears are truly justified. Produced by Bird Jr., Rachel Bird and Chess Maxwell, this title is currently available to purchase on Vimeo.