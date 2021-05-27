Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Who Coulda Been Cast in Zhivago?

moviestvnetwork.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor showtimes, click here. The Oscar-winning epic Doctor Zhivago could have been a very different film. Read below to find out who coulda been cast!

www.moviestvnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Zhivago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesboxden.com

Donnie Yen has been cast in 'John Wick 4'👀🚨👀🚨

It’s facts what u saying. However, with Yen on the team it’s gonna me make for some fire fu*kin a*s choreography for the f*ghting scenes which as we know, the Wick franchise does an amazing job with... I ment Yen's acting is>>>>>>>>>> Keanu Reeves. 4 days ago. 51 K. 3...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Infinite cast and character guide: A who’s who of the new Paramount+ film

Know your McCauley from your Treadway in this new sci-fi thriller. Mark Wahlberg’s new film, Infinite, released only yesterday (June 10th, 2021) on streaming service Paramount+, and if you’re confused about the characters after watching, or want to know who’s who before you start the movie, then we’ve got you covered.
Moviesallears.net

Lisa Kudrow Has Been Cast in the Next Movie Musical Coming to Disney+!

We can’t help but feel excited over all the content coming to Disney+ this month and near future!. And, we’re calling all musical fans because there’s a NEW film coming to the streaming service that will make you want to sing along!. Deadline has shared that Lisa Kudrow has been...
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

Tom Hiddleston Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

About the things he was, his grievances. Thor, 2011, directed by Kenneth Branagh. Four months of auditioning, I think, in 2009. in the next Marvel Studios picture after Iron Man. [laughing] It was a moment of adjustment. and a moment of kind of... I felt like I'd won the lottery...
MoviesDerrick

Review: 'Summer of 85' is a sexy, tragic romance — and a moving career summary for Francois Ozon

The tide turns quickly and with often startling force in "Summer of 85," a muddled, moving tale of love and death from the French writer-director Francois Ozon. It begins in shadowy gloom, with much frenzied chatter about madness and corpses, then shifts to a sunny stretch of Normandy coastline where Alexis (Felix Lefebvre), the movie's 16-year-old protagonist and narrator, rides his bicycle into view.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Fast And Furious Cast Agrees On Who Deserves The Next Spinoff, And I’m In

The Fast & Furious franchise is about to release its ninth proper entry but technically there will be an even 10 Fast & Furious movies thanks to the franchise's one spinoff Hobbs and Shaw. We know we'll be getting at least one more proper film in the series, but there could always be more, and the potential for more spinoffs is nearly limitless. However, much of the F9 cast is in agreement that the next series spinoff needs to belong to the ladies.
MoviesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey fans thrilled as filming for much-anticipated sequel kicks off

Good news, Downton Abbey fans! Filming for the period drama's much-anticipated second film is officially underway. The official Downton Abbey Instagram account confirmed the news with a photo taken from behind the scenes of the sequel simply captioned: "It's so good to be back. #DowntonAbbey2" Fans quickly flocked to the...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Review: Hectic Films’ LEFT ALONE IN THE SNOW

Cool off this summer with a wintery tale of terror from one of my favorite film-makers, Rickey Bird Jr. A collaboration between Hectic Films and Craig Fraser Studios, Left Alone in the Snow is a 15 minute movie filmed during the height of COVID-19 with minimal cast and crew. Despite this challenge, writer/director/editor Rickey Bird Jr. pulled off an amazing, snow-covered narrative that had me hooked from the opening drone shot to the bloody conclusion. Starring Chelsea Newman, DT Carney, Bird Jr. and Michelle Dokolas, Left Alone in the Snow follows a young woman stranded in an isolated cabin at the beginning of a snowstorm. Due to previous grievances, she’s apprehensive to turn to her two neighbors for help. As the weather worsens, though, she comes to realize that her fears are truly justified. Produced by Bird Jr., Rachel Bird and Chess Maxwell, this title is currently available to purchase on Vimeo.
MoviesCollider

'Downton Abbey 2' Filming Begins as First Set Photo Revealed

Time to polish the silver, prepare a lavish dinner, and get ready for some low-stakes British drama, because Downton Abbey 2 is currently filming, and the first behind-the-scenes photo from the production is here. The image, shared by Focus Features’ Twitter account, shows the film’s clapper, with a blurred scene...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Downton Abbey 2 Has Kicked Off Production With First Set Photo And I Spy Branson

It’s the sequel that the world practically demanded, as the idea of Downton Abbey 2 was a request that most fans already had in mind the moment that first film concluded. With the announcement of the sequel’s Christmas release hitting the media not too long ago, those familiar with Julian Fellowes’ period drama have been waiting to get their first glimpse of the cast at work. And today happens to be that day, as the first set photo has been released, and already we can see some trusted old friends.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Teen Wolf Creator Reveals Big Names Who Auditioned But Never Made Main Cast

One "Teen Wolf" star was "almost hired" to play another character. "Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis is spilling details about the series in honor of its 10th anniversary. In a recent interview with E! News, Davis shared some insight about the show's casting process, revealing the names of a few stars who auditioned but weren't cast.
TV Seriesabc11.com

'Love, Victor' cast talks season 2 of Hulu show, embracing who you are

Hulu's hit teen romance series "Love, Victor" is heating things up with its second season, which picks up with Victor (Michael Cimino) and Benji (George Sear) in a steamy "summer bubble" of romance. Victor is finally ready to embrace his identity, and show off his new boyfriend through the halls...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Movies Are Back: Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell to Star In Todd Solondz's Love Child

It's that time again where we finally have a piece of news that isn't about something getting delayed by the Covid-19 crisis. While everything else is starting to reopen, studios are developing and looking into whatever they can make. Yep, these stories will keep happening as the world tries to return to normal. This story involves the return of an indie favorite!
MoviesThe Sun US

In the Heights cast: Who stars in the musical?

AFTER Broadway and the West End, In the Heights is hitting the screens for the first time. The musical's film adaptation has been released in theatres this Friday, 11 June and will be available for streaming on HBO Max for a month. Who can viewers expect to be in the cast? We have the lowdown.
Moviesallkpop.com

Actor Jang Hyuk cast as lead in upcoming action film 'The Child Who Can Die'

Actor Jang Hyuk has been cast as the lead of the upcoming action film 'The Child Who Can Die'. According to reports, Jang Hyuk is starring as the lead in 'The Child Who Can Die' to be helmed by 'The Swordsman' director Choi Jae Hoon. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Bang Jin Ho about a retired assassin who decides to protect a young girl after getting swept up in a case.